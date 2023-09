OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — This little piggie went to market, and this little piggie went to…school?

Maggie the pig gets out occasionally, and Guilford County Schools said she made her way to Oak Ridge Elementary on Tuesday morning.

She belongs to a student’s family, and when the student’s dad saw Maggie on social media, he went to the school to pick her up.

Maggie’s neighbors said she often takes walks and gets snacks before heading back home.