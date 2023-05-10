LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police say suspects fired shots inside a Lexington pharmacy during an attempted robbery on Tuesday afternoon, and two people have been arrested.

FOX8 is told that around 2 p.m., a pharmacist was grazed by a bullet and then fired back with his own gun.

Steve Koontz is the pharmacy manager at the Lexington Family Pharmacy. He said two masked men came to rob the pharmacy and shot at him. Koontz legally carries at the pharmacy and fired back.

He heard a man yelling for everyone to put their hands above their heads.

“I look up, and it’s a tall guy in a mask, and he had a gun pointed at my cashier,” Koontz said.

Koontz heard his coworkers scream and says the alleged robber fired a shot before a second person darted inside.

The robbery suspect’s bullet reportedly hit a computer monitor.

“I said ‘I’m going to do what I need to do to defend myself and my loved ones there,’” Koontz said.

The two men took off, and Koontz says he went outside, and they fired at each other again.

He got a good look at the car. His boss says he’s a hero.

“You find with Mr. Koontz, it wasn’t a good opportunity for these folks to come in today. Sometimes, you break into the wrong place, and there are people who fight back, and Mr. Koontz did a great job today,” said Russell Patterson, owner of Lexington Family Pharmacy.

Five other employees were able to go home safely tonight. They all credited Koontz.

The staff is also grateful for the rapid police response, saying a large number of officers arrived in under a minute to begin their investigation.

The pharmacy turned over clear surveillance video of the suspects to police.

Lexington officers found and arrested both suspects in Salisbury, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Marcelleus Robinson, 31, has been charged with:

attempted armed robbery

possession of a firearm by a felon

assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

Bryson Moss, 22, has been charged with:

attempted armed robbery

assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

Both suspects are currently being processed at Davidson County Detention Center. At this time, bond has not been set.

This incident is currently an open investigation. Anyone with information about this case, is asked to call the LPD at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

The pharmacy was closed for the rest of the day so employees could rest.