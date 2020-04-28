NC pick-your-own strawberry farm closes after 8 workers test positive for coronavirus

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – A pick-your-own strawberry farm in North Carolina has temporarily closed after laboratory tests confirmed eight workers tested positive for coronavirus.

Rudd Farm said on its Facebook page that it took preventative measures, including having workers wear gloves and masks and using a drive-through service to maintain social distancing.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

According to the post, one worker said he felt sick and tested positive, and several other workers also tested positive for COVID-19.

The News & Record of Greensboro reported that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed eight cases.

The cases were linked to on-site housing for farm workers, who are required to practice appropriate social distancing.

More headlines from CBS17.com: