RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Jacksonville, North Carolina, man was sentenced Thursday to 6-and-a-half years in prison for his role in a drug conspiracy, the Department of Justice said.

The conspiracy involved the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl from March 2019 through August 2021. On March 2, Roderick Wall, 49, pled guilty to drug conspiracy, distribution and possession with the intent to distribute.

“Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug that our nation has encountered, and it is killing far too many in eastern North Carolina,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said. “This defendant openly sold drugs to pregnant women and prostitutes and dealt deadly narcotics in front of his minor children. We are proud to partner with the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to put those pushing deadly drugs into our communities behind bars.”

According to court documents and information presented in court, law enforcement initiated an investigation after receiving reports of illegal activity at Wall’s home. The investigation revealed that Wall sold drugs, including heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine, for at least 2-and-a-half years.

The investigation also revealed that Wall facilitated prostitution, including by posting online advertisements for sexual services and allowing women to engage in commercial sex out of his home, often while supplying them with drugs, Easley said.

Between April and August 2021, agents conducted six controlled purchases of narcotics from Wall at or near his home. In at least two of the purchases, Wall sold fentanyl to a woman who was visibly pregnant, and even discussed the pregnancy with her during one of the transactions.

Wall’s wife and two minor children lived in the home with him and were present during some of the drug transactions and when investigators executed a search warrant on Aug. 18, 2021, Easley said in a news release.

During the search, pills, more than 28 grams of crystal methamphetamine, more than 23 grams of fentanyl, a 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number, two .22 caliber rifles, marijuana, more than $5,000 and a home surveillance system were recovered.

The surveillance footage from inside the home depicted drug transactions, as well as, another pregnant woman injecting fentanyl supplied by Wall.

A co-defendant in the case was previously sentenced to five years imprisonment.