WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say a small plane crashed in Winston-Salem on Saturday, killing two people.

Winston-Salem Police Department spokeswoman Kira Boyd told the Winston-Salem Journal that two people died in the crash of small plane in a neighborhood on Saturday morning.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration said that the twin-engine Piper PA-30 crashed northeast of downtown. WGHP reported the crash happened around 11:15 a.m.

WGHP also reported a family member said the two people aboard the plane were Patty Kreher and Joe Kreher. The two were flying in from St. Louis to visit their son and grandchildren for Thanksgiving.

The initial call came in from an area along Jeketer Drive, WGHP reported.

The newspaper reported that authorities didn’t immediately make clear if anyone on the ground was injured.