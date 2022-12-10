KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police said they took a 16-year-old into custody after he reportedly stole the gun of a man while he was in Bojangles Thursday morning.

Police responded at around 11:40 a.m. to 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston, which is a Bojangles restaurant. Officials said the man, who was not identified, was in the restaurant when the teen took his gun off his hip and ran out of the business.

Officers said they were able to identify the teen and worked with the NC Department of Juvenile Justice to take him into custody on Friday without incident.

The Kinston Police Department is actively working this case. If anyone has information about this incident, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.