NC police arrest man nicknamed ‘Big Charles’ after weekend shooting

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) – Police in Robeson County have arrested a man they say is connected to a shooting that injured another man Saturday night.

Police in St. Pauls arrested Charles Anthony Cook, 34, of Lumberton, on Sunday after asking for the public’s help finding him in a Facebook post earlier in the day.

The post said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police have not released any information about the victim or what might have led to the shooting, which happened around 11:05 p.m. Saturday at the St. Pauls Mobile Home Park.

Cook, also known as “Big Charles,” left the scene driving a black four-door vehicle with black and silver rims, police said. He is also known to stay at the Foxridge Apartments in St. Pauls, police said.

Police have not said what charges Cook could be facing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 910- 865-5155.