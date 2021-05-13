NC police charge 2 with murder after woman dies from fentanyl-laced heroin

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people face murder charges after a woman died in a drug overdose, according to the Lexington Police Department.

On Dec. 27, 2020, police responded to a report of an unconscious person and a possible overdose in a wooded area behind the Walmart on U.S. 64.

At the scene, 39-year-old Eva Marie Beckom died after officers and EMS made multiple attempts to save her life.

Detectives launched an investigation and identified her cause of death as acute fentanyl toxicity.

Investigators believe that she received heroin laced with fentanyl from Jonathan Alexander Gordon, 30.

On Friday, the District Attorney’s Office decided to prosecute Gordon on a charge of second-degree murder.

Gordon was arrested later that day.

Officers further discovered that Gordon had allegedly purchased the heroin from Heather Everhart. She was also charged with second-degree murder and death by distribution.

She was arrested on Wednesday and additionally charged with possession with intent to sell or distribute methamphetamine, trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transport, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, and felony maintaining a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.