NC police charge son with fatally shooting father, preventing him from getting help

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) – The Chadbourn Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting from December.

According to chief Anthony Spivey, police executed a search warrant at a home at 203 Jackson St. Wednesday morning and arrested Isaac Gene Miller, 25, without incident. A second suspect, Victoria Robinson, 32, was also taken into custody.

Miller is accused of fatally shooting his father, Anthony Chestnut, at the Jackson Street home on Dec. 17, 2019.

Spivey declined to release details surrounding the deadly shooting but did say that the pair prevented Chestnut from seeking help once he was shot.

Miller is charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, interfering with emergency communications, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of MDMA (ecstasy), maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Columbus County Detention Center under no bond.

Robinson charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, interfering with emergency communications, assault with a deadly weapon, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of MDMA (ecstasy), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was given a $70,000 bond.

Spivey credits his officers with their perseverance in making an arrest in connection with this case.

“I really take my hat off to them, they worked diligently and hard on this,” Spivey explained. “My guys are working the beat every day, trying to make the streets safer.”

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now