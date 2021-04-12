NC police chase ends after driver crashes car into building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person wanted for a violent crime led police on a chase in Charlotte Monday morning before crashing into a building in south Charlotte, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers tried to stop the suspect, but the driver refused.

A witness said the car went over a median, the sidewalk and grass before the crash. The witness said he thought the car was going to hit him, but it crashed into the storefront just next door.

The driver crashed into a building near I-77 and Clanton Road and fled the scene on foot.

Officers attempted to search the area but were not able to find the suspect.

No one was injured in the crash and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.