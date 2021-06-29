NC police chief calls shooting death of 8-year-old girl the saddest day of his career

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – The Statesville Police Department said Tuesday a multi-agency hunt is underway for the suspects following Monday’s drive-by shootings that left an 8-year-old girl dead and two other young children seriously injured.

Ah’myiiahh Howell, 8, was an innocent bystander in a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. Monday near 1300 Wilson Lee Blvd. Howell was rushed to the hospital where she died.

Tariq Lowery, 9, was also injured and will have to learn to walk again, family members told FOX 46.

Statesville Police Chief David Addison spoke on Tuesday and called it the saddest day in his career – saying this innocent child lost their life to gun violence.

Addison said they are finding challenges getting people to talk and that concerns over “snitching” are a problem with witnesses they have spoken to.

“People out there know who the shooters are and aren’t talking.”

They believe two groups were involved, but wouldn’t confirm whether or not the house being shot at by the passing vehicle was targeted.

Addison said they believe this is not gang-related and is more a matter of people who might know each other in the community and do not like each other.

Homeland Security, SBI, The U.S. Marshals Office, ATF, and Iredell County are all involved in the search for the suspects.

A Mercedes that was being searched for has been located and is being processed for evidence. The driver of the Mercedes, Nasir Turner, was detained, questioned, and was not charged.

A white Honda Accord is still being sought, police said.

Later in the evening on Monday, another shooting took place leaving a 10-year-old boy injured. Turner said they believe both shootings are connected.

Addison said they have responded to frequent calls involving gunshots near this house and neighborhood.