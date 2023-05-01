KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department hopes to have a new K-9 in the house soon, it said.

The police department’s K-9 Unit received a matching grant from the American Kennel Club that is worth $10,000. The AKC Reunite works with AKC Clubs to donate police dogs to departments across the country.

Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette said that the department desperately needs a new K-9.

“We have a dog right now that’s a little bit older and this funding right here will more than likely replace that dog,” Goyette said.

He added that at Tuesday’s city council meeting in Kinston, he will present the grant for council approval. Then he will prepare to select a dog and a handler.