NC police department installing anti-panhandling signs to combat homelessness

HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) — In the city’s latest push to combat homelessness, the Hickory Police Department has placed anti-panhandling signs in certain areas around Hickory.

According to their last Point in Time count, Catawba County has roughly 325 individuals who identify as homeless. Hickory PD says throughout the last few years, they’ve noticed an increase in calls related to panhandling. Issues with panhandlers range from panhandlers being struck by cars, to trespassing and assault.

“Frankly, it’s a public safety issue,” said community navigator Casey McCall. “The major thing for me is providing them the care that they need, and they’re not getting that by panhandling.”

The posted signs read: “It’s OK to say no to panhandlers. Handouts don’t help. Contribute to the solution. Give to local charities.”

They’re placed outside the Walmart on Highway 70 SE and at the intersection of Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard SE and 2nd Avenue Place SE.

Hickory PD hired McCall two years ago. His job is solely to act as a bridge between the police department and the homeless population.

“To date, I know he’s had at least 44 individuals that he has helped lift out of homelessness and into some sort of housing situation,” said Major Reed Baer.

There are several reasons McCall and Hickory PD discourage panhandling, one being there’s no way to know where the money you give will actually go.

“We have data where we show people who [receive] citations for panhandling also have addiction-related charges,” said McCall.

He also believes donating to homelessness-centered nonprofits is a more efficient way to stretch your dollar.

“[Charities] can do so much more with your money than it simply going through your window to one individual,” said McCall.

In Hickory, “aggressive” panhandling is illegal, though Baer says the department tries to educate people rather than enforce the law strictly. In North Carolina, panhandling on rights-of-way is also illegal.