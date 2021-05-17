NC police, FBI offering $15,000 reward in investigation of transgender woman’s homcide

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The FBI Charlotte Division is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to help solve the death of a transgender woman in Jacksonville.

The case of the death of Jenna Franks is being investigated jointly with the Jacksonville Police Department as a homicide and potential hate crime.

“Jenna was a beloved member of the LGBTQ+ community and her absence has been felt by her friends and family members. We do not believe this was a random act. There is a strong possibility the person who did this, continues to work and/or live in the community. We believe someone has information to help us get justice for Jenna and her family,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert R. Wells.

The Jacksonville Police Department and Crime Stoppers are offering an additional reward of up to $5,000, for a total of $15,000.

Franks, 34, was found dead on Feb. 24 near Ellis Boulevard and White Street. City workers were clearing the ditch area when they saw a body next to a creek.

If you have information regarding Jenna Franks’ death, call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or Jacksonville Police Department Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. You can remain anonymous.