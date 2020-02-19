NC police find 50+ nails scattered across department’s parking lots

HICKORY, N.C. (WNCN) – Hickory police said someone left dozens of nails scattered across the Department’s parking lots – damaging police and civilian vehicles.

On February 14, Hickory police found more than 50 black half-inch tacks in the employee and public parking lots at the police department.

(Image courtesy Hickory police)

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the department to identify a suspect.

“This crime is considered highly dangerous to general public safety and the safety of our officers. Incidents of vandalism to tires could cause potential vehicle crashes due to tire failure or, more importantly, the inability of emergency personnel to reach citizens in need due to inoperability of vehicles,” Hickory police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who visited the Hickory Police Department February 13 or 14 are encouraged to check vehicle tires for damage.

Anyone affected by this incident that requires a police report for documentation can obtain a copy, free of charge, at police headquarters.

This investigation is on-going and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Hickory Police at 828-328-5551.

