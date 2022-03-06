BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Police say a group of abandoned animals was found locked in cages on the side of a North Carolina road.

News outlets report the Black Mountain Police Department says the animals were left off Dunsmore Avenue late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Police posted three photos of two cages sitting on the side of the road, each with multiple animals crammed inside.

One photo shows three dogs sharing one crate and what appears to be a rabbit in a cage with other dogs.

Police said if anyone knows who might have abandoned the animals to contact Buncombe County Animal Control at (828) 250-6670.

Meanwhile, the Asheville Humane Society announced they are waiving all adoption fees for March because of full kennels.