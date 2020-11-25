NC police ID driver ejected from Corvette, hit by tractor-trailer on I-85

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the driver who was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 on Saturday where he was ejected from a car into the road and hit by a tractor-trailer, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 8:23 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to Interstate 85 near Mount Hope Church Road when they were told about a crash involving serious injuries

A 1999 Chevrolet Corvette, driven by Mickey Jason Ruiz-Vivar, 21, of Burlington, was going north on Interstate 85 near Mount Hope Church Road.

Police say Ruiz-Vivar lost control of the vehicle, ran off the right side of the road and crashed into the guard rail before spinning and hitting a 2020 Nissan Altima being driven by a 57-year-old Whitsett man.

Ruiz-Vivar was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car into the road where he was hit by a tractor-trailer, police say.

Ruiz-Vivar was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Altima was taken to Alamance Regional Hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

During the course of the investigation, probable cause was established to charge a man with careless and reckless driving and misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

More headlines from CBS17.com: