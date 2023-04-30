WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Windsor Police Department has released the name of the person who was shot and killed Saturday night.

Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins that Richard Callander died of a gunshot wound at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials arrived at a home on Ghent Street and found his body.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation. No further details were released.

The shooting death is the sixth homicide in the county this year and the second on Saturday. Early Saturday, Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said Ayanna Shami Wilson, 29, had been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Corey D. Mitchell, 32. She was being held at the Bertie/Martin Regional Jail.

Ruffin held a press conference in early April after the county’s fourth homicide. Robert Tyjuan Reid, who has a Covington, Ga., address, was arrested for the murder of Lin Thi Rawls and the attempted murder of Rochelle Harrell on Feb. 20.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at (252) 794-3121.