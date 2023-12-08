GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are now investigating after two carjackings in broad daylight were reported within an hour of each other at two different Sheetz locations in the city.

The Greensboro Police Department is looking into the possibility these two armed robberies are connected.

While they won’t say they’re connected, they are very similar.

“There was three handguns. They put it to the guy’s head,” said a 911 caller reporting the Wendover Avenue carjacking.

“They stole my car and drove away with it,” said a 911 caller in New Garden Road carjacking.

Two people had guns held to their heads and their cars stolen. The alleged crimes were reported just an hour apart.

The first carjacking on Wednesday took place at 7:30 a.m. at the Sheetz on New Garden Road.

“It was a bunch of them all in one car. When they hopped out, they started fighting him. When he was fighting him in the front, he was trying to defend himself. And then they hopped in his car, and then two other guys got out and hopped in his car and tried to pull off. The one guy hopped out of the car and pointed a gun to his face,” said a 911 caller reporting the New Garden Road carjacking.

An hour later, a very similar incident happened at the Sheetz on West Wendover Avenue.

“They pulled a gun to his head, three of them did. Jumped in the car and left,” said a 911 caller reporting the Wendover Avenue carjacking.

“They’re very bold to do it in daylight, especially with this busy traffic. Anybody could see you and … follow behind your car or whatever and then report you,” said Emani Faison, a resident.

These are bold crimes which Greensboro police are looking at possibly being connected.

Police aren’t the only ones concerned — Sheetz is also taking notice.

The safety of their customers and employees at Sheetz is a top priority in every community we serve. Each store is monitored by numerous video cameras both inside and outside the store and we have a number of safeguards in place which allow our employees to notify local officials as soon as an emergency situation develops. We are working with the police department to investigate this matter and will do whatever we can to assist with the investigation. Public Relations Manager for Sheetz Nick Ruffner

This is an ongoing investigation, and the GPD is looking into this to see if there is a connection between both incidents.

Police will continue to monitor these areas but offer the reminder to please lock your car doors if you get out of it.