NC police investigate death of 1-month-old

North Carolina news

by: WECT Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic fire truck emergency 911_377291

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Carolina Beach Police Department is investigating the death of a one-month-old child.

According to a news release from the police department, the investigation was initiated on Jan. 20 following the death of Adalynn Elizabeth Garner who lived at a home on Ocean Boulevard.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office is determining a cause of death, the release stated.

Police officials have declined to release any additional details surrounding the child’s death.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss