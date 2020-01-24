NC police investigate death of 1-month-old

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Carolina Beach Police Department is investigating the death of a one-month-old child.
According to a news release from the police department, the investigation was initiated on Jan. 20 following the death of Adalynn Elizabeth Garner who lived at a home on Ocean Boulevard.
The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office is determining a cause of death, the release stated.
Police officials have declined to release any additional details surrounding the child’s death.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 2 dead, 20 injured after massive explosion at Texas warehouse
- Trump becomes 1st president to visit, speak at March for Life rally
- Affordable housing a hot topic as Bernie Sanders’ campaign holds town hall in Durham
- Officials: Child dies after early-morning fire at NC apartment complex
- High on ‘shrooms,’ man pistol-whips transgender woman who wrestled gun away, police say
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now