HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point detectives are investigating two cases of arson on West English Road that happened six days apart. Investigators are asking for the community’s help to identify a suspect.

On Friday at about 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a reported arson on West English Road.

Investigators determined someone lit a gas can in a crawl space.

No one was injured. The damage was about $1,000.

On Friday at about 3:09 a.m., officers responded to West English Road to help the High Point Fire Department with a structure fire.

Investigators determined someone broke a window, poured an accelerant and threw a lit torch into the building.

This fire caused about $70,000 in damages. No one was injured.