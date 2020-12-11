NC police investigating 2 incidents involving meetings for online transactions

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are investigating two incidents where online sales were attempted, with one that ended up with the theft of money.

Police said a person using the name Ty’john Smith had been selling iPhones and speakers on Facebook Marketplace and many of the Pitt County yard sale Facebook groups.

On Monday at 9 p.m., a meeting took place between the seller, another person and the victim for an iPhone Xs Max at the intersection of Barefood Lane and Lafollette Drive in Winterville.

As money was being exchanged, the money was taken from the victim’s hand and the two suspects ran away with the phone.

On Wednesday, around 9 p.m., another victim arranged to buy a phone from the suspect. No money was exchanged after the seller asked the victim if they were alone. That meeting was also held at Barefood Lane and Lafollette Drive in Winterville.

(Winterville Police photos)

The Winterville Police Department is asking anyone that may have had contact with the seller or has additional information to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.