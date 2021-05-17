NC police investigating after 19-year-old shot, killed; 2 others injured

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police began a homicide investigation after a 19-year-old was shot and killed on Saturday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 10:59 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Swan Street when they were told about an assault.

Officers found three people who had been shot.

One of the victims, later identified as Lamar Anthony White, 19, of Greensboro, died from his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time



The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.