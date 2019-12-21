NC police investigating after man found shot inside SUV

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Police in Lumberton are investigating after being called to a shots fired call just after 8 p.m. Friday.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, officers were called to the area of 23rd Street and Barker Street. While investigating officers found a man inside an SUV at 23rd Street and Elm Street who had been shot.

Police identified the man as Dorian Scott, 19, of Lumberton. Scott was sitting in the driver’s seat and was talking with officers once they arrived.

Scott was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he was flown to another facility for treatment. Police say his injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting should contact Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.