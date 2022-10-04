CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) – An Uptown shooting at a high-rise office building on Tuesday is under investigation by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The incident happened at the Wells Fargo building on the 300 block of South College Street.

Police said a bullet shattered a window on the 16th floor and then struck a wall.

Officers say no occupants were on the floor at the time and no injuries have been reported.

The bullet was recovered, and this is an active investigation.

One Wells Fargo Center at 301 S. College St. contains 42 floors and was the tallest building in North Carolina until 1992.

The high rise is the headquarters for Wells Fargo’s east coast division.