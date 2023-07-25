GASTONIA, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in North Carolina found thousands of fentanyl pills hidden inside a religious statue Monday.

The incident took place near Hudson Boulevard and Armstrong Park Road in Gastonia, according to a news release from Gaston County Police Department.

A 2010 Buick sedan was stopped by police after the driver made several traffic violations, police said.

Photo from Gaston County Police Department

“During the course of the traffic stop, the officer’s K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. A subsequent search by the officer and his K-9 resulted in the seizure of the Fentanyl pills,” the news release said.

Police reported 10,000 pills were found with a weight of 1 kilogram and a street value of roughly $330,000.

The pills were inside a statue that appeared to be that of Our Lady of Guadalupe, also known as the Virgin of Guadalupe.

Photo from Gaston County Police Department

Police released photos of the K-9, the statue and the pills.

The driver of the Buick, Angel Alvarez De Leon, as well as the passenger, Alfredo Diaz, both of Dallas, Texas, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of trafficking fentanyl, according to police.

Each suspect was held at the Gaston County Jail on a $1 million secured bond.