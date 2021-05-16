NC police looking for help identifying duo after CVS theft, officials say

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton Police are looking for help identifying two male suspects in connection with larceny that occurred Saturday morning at the CVS in the 1300 block of North Broad Street.

Police say the suspect in the polo and black hat took an item without paying for it and left with the second suspect wearing all black.

Both suspects left together in the same vehicle. The make and model of the vehicle are currently unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of these two black males should contact Officer Edwards of the Edenton Police Department at 252-333-7845 or Criminal Investigation Division at 252-337-4599 or 252-482-5144 ext. 107

You can also contact our Anonymous Tip line at 252-632-0303.