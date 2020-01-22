NC police looking for meat thief who stole from Piggly Wiggly

Detectives with the Leland Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole nearly $100 worth of meat products from a grocery store earlier this month. (Source: Leland Police Department/Facebook)

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Detectives with the Leland Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole nearly $100 worth of meat products from a grocery store earlier this month.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, the incident happened at the Piggly Wiggly off Village Road on Jan. 12.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Britton at 910-371-0148 or any officer at the Leland Police Department.

