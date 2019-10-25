NC police: Man ‘became excited,’ lost consciousness while listening to audiobook prior to crash

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man injured in a High Point crash on Wednesday morning said an audiobook contributed to the crash, according to a news release from High Point police.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on N.C. 68 near Willard Dairy Road.

Photo by High Point Fire Department House 7

The man was headed north on N.C. 68 in a 2017 Chevrolet when he ran the red light at Willard Dairy Road. He rear-ended another car and then ran off the road to the right and down an embankment.

The driver of the 2017 Chevrolet was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other car was not injured.

“During the investigation, [the driver of the 2017 Chevrolet] revealed he became excited and subsequently lost consciousness while listening to an audiobook,” the release said.

He was charged with failure to stop at a red light and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

No word on what audiobook he was listening to.

