NC police: Man with machete robbed Domino’s, tried to set it on fire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Police in North Carolina say a man robbed a Domino’s Pizza with a machete and then tried to set the store ablaze.

The Citizen-Times reports that the alleged incident occurred late Monday night in Asheville.

Police said in a statement that Curtis Andrew Wallace Jr. told Domino’s employees that he would “chop heads off” before locking them in an office and then a freezer.

Police said Wallace took nearly $700 from a safe.

They said Wallace then tried to start a fire in one of the pizza ovens when the employees were still trapped.

He was taken into custody when police arrived.

