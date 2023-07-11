HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department gave a more in-depth explanation Monday behind why an officer shot and killed a dog on Sunday morning.

Police said that around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1500 block of Homewood Avenue after getting a report of an aggressive German Shepherd refusing to leave a yard, leaving a family trapped in their car.

A woman told police said she was afraid to let her children and dogs out.

The responding officer tried to catch the dog, but the officer couldn’t get close without

the dog running away, according to the news release. A neighbor reportedly told the officer the German Shepherd belonged to someone who lived in a home down the street.

The neighbor then directed the officer to another home in the 1500 block of Homewood Avenue.

Police said the officer went to the home to try to locate the owner of the German Shepherd.

The officer got out of a marked patrol vehicle that was parked in the street and walked toward the end of the driveway.

The release said a black dog came out from behind the home, barked aggressively and charged at the officer.

Police said that at around 10:05 a.m. while investigating the call, a responding officer fired four shots and killed a black Labrador Retriever that was around five to seven feet away from the officer.

At the time shots were fired, police said no one was standing in the yard or driveway of the home.

The black Labrador Retriever was shot a short distance away from where the initial call about the aggressive German Shepherd came from, according to police.

There will be a formal investigation, and the officer is not currently on administrative leave.