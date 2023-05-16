WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WJZY) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer was apprehended after a domestic violence incident in Wrightsville Beach on Sunday, according to the department.

Nakeya Nelson, a school resource officer for the Education Outreach & Youth Services Division, is charged with assault and battery.

Nakeya Nelson (Courtesy: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said pending the outcome of their internal investigation, Nelson will be placed on administrative leave from her current assignment at Randolph Middle School.

Officials say she was hired in October 2014.

Another person was arrested due to the incident, according to reports.

Chief Johnny Jennings released the following statement regarding the situation: