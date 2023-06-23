GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Greensboro officer is accused of sexual assault and has been fired, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On June 8, Greensboro officers were told about potential criminal allegations against an officer employed by the Greensboro Police Department and began an internal criminal investigation.

The allegation involved a possible sexual assault that happened in Greensboro, and investigators determined the incident happened on May 31, 2023, the news release said.

Miguel A. Garcia, 24, the former officer, completed his shift, left work in his police vehicle and in uniform and met with the female victim who was known to him, police say.

It has also been determined the victim suffers from a mental disability, officials said.

As is standard protocol, the Greensboro Police Department placed Garcia on administrative duty on June 8 and began an internal administrative investigation.

The Greensboro Police Department presented initial findings to the District Attorney’s Office on Friday, and Greensboro Police Chief Thompson fired Garcia.

He has been charged with one count of second-degree forcible sex offense.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.

During a news conference on Friday, Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson said Garcia was hired on Feb. 1, 2022, and the department had no other documented problems with him.

“Former Officer Garcia does not represent who we are as an organization,” Thompson said. “He did wear our uniform. He did wear our badge, but his decisions forced him out of this profession and out of the Greensboro Police Department, and he does not represent the majority of officers in our organization who are doing the right thing.”