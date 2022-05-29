KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A King police officer was shot and a suspect was killed in a confrontation Sunday morning, according to King Police Chief J.J. Boyette.

Around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, two King police officers pulled over a car for a routine traffic violation on Newsome Road. Once the car pulled over, several suspects exited the car and ran away, according to Boyette.

While the officers were chasing the suspects, one of the suspects began to shoot at one of the officers, striking him with gunfire, Boyette said. The second officer then got into a shootout with the suspect, with both officers firing their weapons during the confrontation, according to Boyette.

Boyette says that the officer who was struck by gunfire went into surgery and is now recovering, the second officer was not injured.

One of the suspects in the confrontation died, it is not clear at this time if the suspect died from officer gunfire or another cause at this time, according to Boyette. The suspect’s cause of death is currently under investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigation is in charge of investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The injured officer was also a part-time deputy with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons released the following statement on Facebook on behalf of the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office:

Stokes County’s first responders had one of the most challenging days yesterday we have had in a long time involving multiple responses throughout the county. As your Sheriff, last night I got the call no Sheriff wants to get about an officer being shot in the line of duty. The King Police Department officer and part-time deputy was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. We ask that today, as you enjoy your time with your family, that you join me in prayer for all the first responders. This request includes the responding firefighters, 911 communications staff, EMS workers, ER staff, and the officers who handled the various emergencies like the true professionals they are.

We are thankful to our communities for supporting us, but please remember that those professionals are human and we humbly ask for your daily prayerful support for each and every one of these responders. What these men and women see or experience at times can take a mental toll on them. Tonight, our officers will once again put on the uniform and head out to do what they are trained to do, serve and protect. Why, because they believe in what they do and have a love for the people they serve. Thank you again and please pray with me for the officer’s full recovery, a protecting hand over my fellow law enforcement officers, and all the emergency services workers who serve daily.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

Join us in praying for the King Police Officer shot in the line of duty this morning, as well as for the officer’s family, both blood and blue.