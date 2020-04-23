NC police officer, NCDOT worker hurt after fiery 5-vehicle crash on I-85

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — At about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 85 near the 111 mile-marker in Randolph County.
Archdale police were on the scene investigating a crash that happened earlier in the area when a tractor-trailer crashed into two of the patrol cars.
The tractor-trailer then hit two vehicles with the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Four of the five vehicles caught fire.
The passenger of the tractor-trailer and a transportation worker were both hurt. They were taken to a hospital.
An Archdale police officer was hurt and taken to another hospital.
Troopers cleared the scene at 4:24 a.m. Thursday, and the road reopened at 6:20 a.m.
