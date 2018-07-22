NC police officer seriously injured in attack, suspect in custody

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Robert Cogdell in a photo from WNCT.

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) - A man wanted for seriously injuring a Grifton police officer earlier this week has been arrested, officials say.

Grifton police say Robert Cogdell was arrested on Saturday in the Hooker Road area by Greenville police.

On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., Grifton Police attempted to arrest Cogdell at 548 Cannon Blvd. for outstanding warrants for misdemeanor larceny.

The officer approached Cogdell and was immediately assaulted, officials said. The officer was hit in the face and head multiple times in an effort by the suspect to disarm the officer, according to authorities.

Police say during the struggle, the officer's gun discharged, but didn't strike the officer or Cogdell. Cogdell then fled on foot, police said.

The officer was transported to Vidant with serious, but non-life threatening injuries to the head and face.

The officer was released on Wednesday and is recovering at home. The officer was placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy.

Cogdell has now been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, attempted larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and misdemeanor larceny.