GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro officer shot a person Friday night after approaching a “suspicious vehicle” during a patrol, according to police.

At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street.

There was a person in the vehicle, and police say officers began investigating an alcohol violation.

The passenger refused multiple commands to get out of the vehicle before pulling out a gun, police said. An officer then shot the passenger, according to police.

The passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not reveal the passenger’s name. There is no word on any charges.

The Greensboro Police Department is conducting an internal investigation. The officer involved is on administrative duty.