NC police officer shoots armed woman during overdose call, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) – A woman was shot Monday morning by a Gastonia police officer who was responding to an overdose call, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Officials said police received an overdose call just after midnight at a home on the 1200-block of Mountain Avenue.

Officers said they encountered an armed woman inside the home. The woman was shot by police and taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police said the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave. The department will conduct an administrative investigation to determine whether the officer followed GPD’s policies and procedures.

Gastonia Police Chief Travis Brittain has called in the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting.