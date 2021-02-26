NC police officer who was shot remains in critical condition

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that a police officer remains in critical condition after being shot three times with his own gun during a struggle with a man in Kernersville.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the Kernersville Police Department gave an update on the officer’s condition on Thursday.

Officer Sean Houle was shot three times with his own gun early Sunday morning at an apartment complex.

Arrest warrants state Houle was shot in the face, arm, and hand.

Authorities charged Quinton Donnell Blocker with attempted first-degree murder and felony assault on a law-enforcement officer.

Arrest warrants said the officer had encountered Blocker earlier in the day after Blocker ran away from a traffic stop.

Police said Houle then encountered Blocker at the apartment complex when Houle was there for an unrelated matter.

Houle is a K-9 officer in Kernersville. He previously worked for the Winston-Salem Police Department as well as the Lewisville and Oak Ridge fire departments.