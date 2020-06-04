NC police officers destroy medical station near protest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP/The Asheville Citizen-Times) — Police officers in North Carolina stomped on water bottles and destroyed medical supplies at a station set up to aid demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the video shows Asheville police officers in riot gear and holding shields forming a protective circle around other officers who are stomping on water bottles and stabbing bottles with a knife.

Other officers destroyed medical supplies such as bandages and saline solution. Mayor Esther Manheimer acknowledged the incident and said the City Council was seeking an explanation.

She called the incident “a disappointing moment.”