NC police officers destroy medical station near protest

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP/The Asheville Citizen-Times) — Police officers in North Carolina stomped on water bottles and destroyed medical supplies at a station set up to aid demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the video shows Asheville police officers in riot gear and holding shields forming a protective circle around other officers who are stomping on water bottles and stabbing bottles with a knife.

Other officers destroyed medical supplies such as bandages and saline solution. Mayor Esther Manheimer acknowledged the incident and said the City Council was seeking an explanation.

She called the incident “a disappointing moment.”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories