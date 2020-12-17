CONCORD, N.C. (WJZY) — Police in Concord say they are on scene at an officer-involved shooting.
Officials say the incident happened on Gateway Lane near Speedway Blvd.
No additional information has been released at this time, but residents are being asked to avoid the area.
- NC police on scene of officer-involved shooting
