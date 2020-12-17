NC police on scene of officer-involved shooting

by: WJZY

CONCORD, N.C. (WJZY) — Police in Concord say they are on scene at an officer-involved shooting.

Officials say the incident happened on Gateway Lane near Speedway Blvd.

No additional information has been released at this time, but residents are being asked to avoid the area.

