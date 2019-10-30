NC police searching for man accused of approaching girls near school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are looking for a man accused of approaching several girls near GLOW Academy Tuesday shortly before 2 p.m., trying to lure them to his car with money.

Police said the man was driving a black Chrysler 300 with chrome rims and dark tinted windows. Officials said he may also have a cognitive impairment, as at one point he told the girls “I’m the chosen one.”

Police have increased patrols near the school and in the immediate area.

Authorities are reminding parents to caution their children about getting close to strangers or their cars, adding that bad people do not always look mean or scary.

Adhere to the strength in numbers rule – don’t walk anywhere alone and don’t take shortcuts through the woods, a back street or empty lot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.

