BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is investigating after several “suspicious” fires were set in a short period of time early Saturday morning.

The Burlington Fire Department said among the fires there were four vehicles set ablaze early Saturday.

Surveillance footage photo of suspect (Burlington Police Department)

At around 2:47 a.m. on Saturday, the Burlington Fire Department first responded to a building fire at Enterprise Rent-A-Car on 2178 North Church Street, near Sellars Mill Road.

Firefighters say they saw smoke coming from inside the building and several small fires inside. There was no one in the building and the fire was extinguished and under control after around 25 minutes.

While firefighters were at the scene of the Enterprise fire, multiple vehicle fires were reported nearby.

Police say that there were multiple vehicle fires in the area of North Church Street and Bland Boulevard. There was also a vehicle fire reported on the 300 block of Watson Drive and one at North Church Street and Nike Street. A fire-related call was also made on the 2000 block of North Chruch Street behind DaVita North Burlington Dialysis.

Firefighters say that they were called to another potential building fire in the same area as the other reported fires shortly after 6 a.m. Burlington police were already on the scene and had extinguished what turned about to be a scooter fire.

DaVita North Burlington Dialysis (Map data: CNES/ Airbus, Maxar Technologies)

Police say that the fires were “all suspicious in nature” and investigators believe they are connected.

Investigators have received surveillance footage that shows images of a suspect who they believe acted alone.

Police are asking for community assistance to identify the suspect.

You can contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

Firefighters say that damage estimates are still being determined. Investigators say that the damages are already estimated to be in excess of $200,000.