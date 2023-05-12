Serenity Angel Strickland in a photo from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in a North Carolina city are searching for a teen girl who has been missing for two days.

Serenity Angel Strickland, 15, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8900 block of Merrie Rose Avenue, located in a neighborhood off Caldwell Road in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

“Serenity is known to approach strangers and make decisions that may be harmful to her overall safety and well-being,” police said in a news release.

She is known to spend time in downtown Charlotte and in parks in the city, police said.

Serenity is about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs between 100 and 110 pounds, has red hair and brown eyes, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a pink dress, dark blue jeans and pink sneakers.

Police said anyone who knows her location should call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.