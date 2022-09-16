GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — The Greenville Police Department is searching for a woman they say was seen dumping a litter of seven puppies in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets on Thursday.

Greenville police said in a Facebook post they have “a good idea” of who the woman might be, but they are having trouble finding her.

(Greenville Police Department)

“Thank goodness for the Good Samaritans who witnessed the pups being abandoned and called it in,” police said in the news release.

Police said anyone who sees the woman and/or the SUV in a photo released by authorities should call 252-329-438.

Greenville police said the puppies “desperately” need their mother.

“A special thank you also to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina for giving these babies the special care they need while we continue to investigate,” police also said in the news release.