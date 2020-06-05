NC police seek help ID’ing potential witness of International Civil Rights Center vandalism

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are looking for answers after someone vandalized the International Civil Rights Center in Greensboro.

On Friday, police released a photo of someone who may have witnessed the vandalism, only identified as a white male.

Officers say they would like to identity and speak with him.

The center was vandalized on May 30, the same evening of protests after the death of George Floyd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 373-1000.

