NC police seek help ID’ing potential witness of International Civil Rights Center vandalism

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are looking for answers after someone vandalized the International Civil Rights Center in Greensboro.
On Friday, police released a photo of someone who may have witnessed the vandalism, only identified as a white male.
Special coverage: George Floyd protests
Officers say they would like to identity and speak with him.
The center was vandalized on May 30, the same evening of protests after the death of George Floyd.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 373-1000.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- DC paints huge Black Lives Matter mural near White House
- Alabama city removes Confederate statue without notice
- Twitter disables Trump campaign’s George Floyd video tribute
- Letter from Gov. Cooper’s office says ACE Speedway ‘flagrantly’ violated Phase Two order
- Raleigh mayor extends curfew through Sunday
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now