NC police seek suspect caught on video attacking Goodwill employee during robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect accused of assaulting a Goodwill employee during a robbery on April 16.

At 12:03 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the Goodwill on 2701 University Parkway when they were told about a robbery.

When they arrived, officers spoke with store personnel who said the suspect had robbed them by physically assaulting an employee.

They said the suspect stole multiple pieces of clothing.

As workers approached the suspect at the exit, the suspect attacked a female employee by grabbing her by the throat and slamming her to the floor. The suspect then fled on foot.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook. Citizens can also text tips, photos and/or videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department Text-A-Tip line at (336) 276-1717.