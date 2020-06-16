NC police seek to ID armed man linked to theft at beach

WECT

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Oak Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection to a vehicle break-in.

“This upstanding gentleman is strongly desiring our attention,” the Oak Island police said in a Facebook post. “He is suspected of taking things that do not belong to him in the Ocean Drive area. He is armed.”

Video released by police shows the man with a face-covering approaching a truck in the parking area under a beach house. The man, who is wearing a backpack and has a tattoo on his right arm, then tries to open the door of a Honda minivan, but is unsuccessful, the video shows.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-278-5595 or 911.

