MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people are facing drug charges after their arrest on June 19 in Carteret County.

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the Morehead City Police Department arrested Christopher Lee Mitchell, 34, of Seashore Drive in Swansboro and Jennifer Kay Caton Booher, 41, of Hickory Hills Road in Cape Carteret. Their arrests come after an investigation into the distribution of illicit street drugs in Carteret County.

A traffic stop was made of a vehicle operated by Mitchell on Hickory Hills Road in Cape Carteret. He was an active absconder from probation and had outstanding warrants. Booher was also in the vehicle. Detectives conducted a search of the vehicle and found heroin and cocaine.

Mitchell and Booher were taken to the Carteret County Jail, where 62 bags of heroin were discovered and seized from Booher. She was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, possession of cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance on a jail premises. She was placed under a $100,000 bond.

Mitchell was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin and probation violations. He received a $36,000 bond.