HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several of the vehicles that were stolen from a High Point business, including a High Point Police Department SUV have been found, according to the High Point Police Department.

Investigators say that a 2019 black Dodge Durango belonging to the police department was stolen while being repaired at a business on the 700 block of South Main Street at around 5:18 a.m. Friday.

The SUV was eventually located at around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem, according to police. There is no word on if the SUV was damaged during the theft.

Investigators also say that three Dodge Challengers; two orange and one purple; were also stolen.

Two of the three stolen Challengers were later recovered at another location in Winston-Salem, according to investigators. An orange 2022 Dodge Challenger has not been found.

Investigators say that at least one person has been arrested in Winston-Salem in relation to the vehicle thefts.

There is no further information available at this time.